Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,315 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

