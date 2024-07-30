Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,468 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.