Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $839,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

ZBH stock opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $139.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

