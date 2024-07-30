Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

