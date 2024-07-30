Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $848,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Centene by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,046,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Centene by 435.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Centene by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

