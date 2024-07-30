Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $910,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $237.92 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.25 and a 200-day moving average of $230.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

