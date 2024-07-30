Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 133,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

