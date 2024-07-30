Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $11,998,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $237.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $284.48. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

