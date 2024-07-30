Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

