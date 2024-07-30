Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

