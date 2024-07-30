Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in H. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of H opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

