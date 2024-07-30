Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBS

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.