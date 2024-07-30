Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,406 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 565,059 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 231,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.4 %

TXG stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

