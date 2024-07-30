Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Global Industrial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in Global Industrial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Trading Down 1.7 %

GIC opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.27 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.