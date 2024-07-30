Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.77 and a 200-day moving average of $255.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

