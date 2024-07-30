Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,368 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 237.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

