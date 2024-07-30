Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Strong-Buy”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.