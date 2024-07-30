AerCap’s (AER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.44.

NYSE AER opened at $93.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. AerCap has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 167,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 10.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

