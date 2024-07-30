AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $175.20 Average PT from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in AeroVironment by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.33. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $91.25 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

