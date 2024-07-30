Aew Uk Reit (AEWU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on August 23rd

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aew Uk Reit Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of AEWU stock opened at GBX 93.07 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.44 million, a PE ratio of -1,172.50 and a beta of 0.57. Aew Uk Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.20 ($1.34).
