Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q3 guidance to $4.68-4.91 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.08. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

