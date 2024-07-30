Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q3 guidance to $4.68-4.91 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.08. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.