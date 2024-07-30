Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.68-4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.08. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

