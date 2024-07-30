Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $238.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.81. Alexander’s has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

