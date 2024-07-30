Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Up 0.4%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 16,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 12,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.39.

About Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.