Alight (ALIT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Alight to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALIT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Insider Activity at Alight

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

