Alight (ALIT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Alight to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alight Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alight
Insider Activity at Alight
In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alight
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Leading Oil Refiner’s Stock Climbs Despite Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.