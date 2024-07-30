Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.16.
Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
