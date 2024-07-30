Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q1 guidance at $0.01-$0.03 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%.

ALGM opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $52.26.

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

