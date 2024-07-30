ALLETE (ALE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect ALLETE to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

