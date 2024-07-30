Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

