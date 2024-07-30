Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

