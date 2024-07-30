AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
