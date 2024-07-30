AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) PT Raised to $39.00 at TD Cowen

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

NYSE AB opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.