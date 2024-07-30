Alliant Energy (LNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.990-3.130 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

