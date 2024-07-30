Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,218. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

