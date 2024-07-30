Altice USA (ATUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Altice USA Stock Performance
Shares of ATUS stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $864.72 million, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
