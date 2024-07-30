Altice USA (ATUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $864.72 million, a P/E ratio of 188.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATUS

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.