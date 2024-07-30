Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 901,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

ALTO stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alto Ingredients

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.