Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 20,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.
Amarin Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of AMRN stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. StockNews.com lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
View Our Latest Report on AMRN
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amarin
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.