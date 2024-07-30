Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 20,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 104.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 476,996 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 740,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. StockNews.com lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Report on AMRN

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.