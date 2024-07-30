Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,609,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,859 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,552,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average of $179.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

