Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,036 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $190,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

AMZN opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

