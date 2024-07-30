AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.17 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.