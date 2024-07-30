American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.77.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

