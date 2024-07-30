American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $417.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $421.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.41.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $420.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.50 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

