American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 544,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 112,149 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

