American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after buying an additional 1,228,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,509,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9,610.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 907,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after purchasing an additional 897,757 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,932,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,126,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

