American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

