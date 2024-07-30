American International Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

