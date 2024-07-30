American International Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 108,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after acquiring an additional 293,710 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.88.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

