American International Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BBIO opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

