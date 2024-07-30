American International Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $327.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

